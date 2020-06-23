Take a Bite: Grilled Chicken and Asparagus Salad w/ Pear and Gorgonzola

Recipe Developer and Food Blogger Gina Ferwerda shares a recipe for Grilled Chicken and Asparagus Salad with Pears and Gorgonzola.

Grilled Chicken & Asparagus Salad w/ Pear & Gorgonzola & Sauvignon Blanc Vinaigrette

Serves 6

SAUVIGNON BLANC VINAIGRETTE

1/2 cup oil

3 tablespoons red wine vinegar

3 tablespoons honey

3 tablespoons dijon mustard

1/4 cup Sauvignon Blanc

1 grated garlic clove

1 tablespoon grated shallot

Juice of 1 lemon

Salt and pepper

1 pound fresh asparagus

1 tablespoon olive oil

1 teaspoon house seasoning (salt, pepper, garlic, onion, smoked paprika)

6 boneless, skinless chicken thighs

1/4 cup bbq seasoning

4 cups mixed salad greens, watercress and arugula

1/4 cup chopped tomatoes

1/4 cup chopped cucumbers

1/4 cup sliced red cabbage

1/4 cup sliced red onions

1 cored and thinly sliced pear

1/4 cup crumbled gorgonzola

2 tablespoons roasted sunflower seeds and pepitas

Preheat the grill to 350 degrees.

MAKE SAUVIGNON BLANC VINAIGRETTE

Add all vinaigrette ingredients to a mason jar. Screw on lid and vigorously shake until all ingredients are thoroughly combined.



PREPARE ASPARAGUS AND CHICKEN Thinly shave 4 asparagus spears with a vegetable peeler and place in a small dish. Add 1/4 cup of vinaigrette to the shaved spears and set aside until ready to assemble. Add oil and house seasoning to the remaining asparagus spears. Sprinkle bbq seasoning to both sides of the chicken. Place asparagus and chicken on the grill. Cook asparagus for 4-5 minutes, turning frequently. Cook chicken for 5 minutes each side, or until internal temperature reaches 165 degrees.

ASSEMBLE Drizzle some dressing in the bottom of a large salad bowl. Add mixed greens, tomatoes, cucumbers, cabbage, onions, shaved asparagus, sliced pear and gorgonzola. Next place chicken and asparagus on top, then sprinkle on seeds and pepitas. Drizzle with more vinaigrette and serve family style.