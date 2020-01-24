Take a Bite: Fresh Take on Tacos

Tacos are always a crowd pleaser, but can they be fresh and healthy too? Lifestyle Blogger and newlywed Devan Coffaro shares her ‘better-for-you’ recipes including flavorful sauces.
A Fresh Take on Tacos
Ground Turkey Lettuce Boats with Corn Salsa and Cilantro Lime Yogurt Sauce
Ingredients:
- 1 lb ground turkey
- 1 packet of low sodium taco seasoning
- 1 bag of romaine hearts
- 1 tomato chopped
- 1 yellow onion chopped
- 1 avocado chopped
- 1 bunch of fresh cilantro
- 2 small/medium jalapenos finely chopped (de-veined and de-seeded)
- 1/3 cup red onion diced
- 1 tsp minced garlic
- 2 Limes
- 1 10 oz Freezer Bag of supersweet yellow corn
- 1 cup of plain yogurt
- 1 package of queso fresco
- 1 ½ tsp of salt
- ¼ tsp pepper
Steps:
- Take the bunch of cilantro and cut the leaves off the stems. Put the leaves inside a food processor/blender along with 1 tsp of minced garlic. Blend until the herbs are finely chopped (about 30-40 seconds). You can also chop the cilantro and mix it with the garlic by hand if preferred.
- Microwave the corn according to the directions on the bag. Once the corn cools, add it to a bowl along with 1/3 cup of diced red onion, the chopped jalapenos, and half of the cilantro mixture. Squeeze in the juice of 1 lime. Add 1 tsp of salt and ¼ tsp pepper. Mix well and put the bowl in the fridge until you are ready to serve.
- In a separate bowl, add 1 cup of plain yogurt along with the second half of the cilantro mixture. Add the juice of 1 lime and ½ tsp of salt. Mix well and put the bowl in the fridge.
- Chop up the tomato, the yellow onion, and the avocado. Crumble the block of queso fresco. Array these taco toppings any way you would like.
- Heat large skillet on medium-high. Add turkey and the packet of low sodium taco seasoning. Cook until crumbled and no longer pink.
- Pull apart the romaine hearts to create your lettuce boats. Add the ground turkey and the corn salsa. Add your preferred toppings and your preferred amount of yogurt sauce.
Helpful Tips:
- Buying a squeeze bottle for the yogurt sauce makes it more fun and easy to decorate each taco
- Squeezing a little lime juice on the chopped avocado will keep it from browning
- If any members of the family don’t want the lettuce boats, this recipe still tastes great in taco shells or in a bowl