Live Now
Trump impeachment trial: House managers wrapping up arguments

Take a Bite: Fresh Take on Tacos

Bloom
Posted: / Updated:

Tacos are always a crowd pleaser, but can they be fresh and healthy too? Lifestyle Blogger and newlywed Devan Coffaro shares her ‘better-for-you’ recipes including flavorful sauces.

A Fresh Take on Tacos

Ground Turkey Lettuce Boats with Corn Salsa and Cilantro Lime Yogurt Sauce

Ingredients:

  • 1 lb ground turkey
  • 1 packet of low sodium taco seasoning
  • 1 bag of romaine hearts
  • 1 tomato chopped
  • 1 yellow onion chopped
  • 1 avocado chopped
  • 1 bunch of fresh cilantro
  • 2 small/medium jalapenos finely chopped (de-veined and de-seeded)
  • 1/3 cup red onion diced
  • 1 tsp minced garlic
  • 2 Limes
  • 1 10 oz Freezer Bag of supersweet yellow corn
  • 1 cup of plain yogurt
  • 1 package of queso fresco
  • 1 ½ tsp of salt
  • ¼ tsp pepper

Steps:

  1. Take the bunch of cilantro and cut the leaves off the stems. Put the leaves inside a food processor/blender along with 1 tsp of minced garlic. Blend until the herbs are finely chopped (about 30-40 seconds). You can also chop the cilantro and mix it with the garlic by hand if preferred.
  2. Microwave the corn according to the directions on the bag. Once the corn cools, add it to a bowl along with 1/3 cup of diced red onion, the chopped jalapenos, and half of the cilantro mixture. Squeeze in the juice of 1 lime. Add 1 tsp of salt and ¼ tsp pepper. Mix well and put the bowl in the fridge until you are ready to serve.
  3. In a separate bowl, add 1 cup of plain yogurt along with the second half of the cilantro mixture. Add the juice of 1 lime and ½ tsp of salt. Mix well and put the bowl in the fridge.
  4. Chop up the tomato, the yellow onion, and the avocado. Crumble the block of queso fresco. Array these taco toppings any way you would like.
  5. Heat large skillet on medium-high. Add turkey and the packet of low sodium taco seasoning. Cook until crumbled and no longer pink.
  6. Pull apart the romaine hearts to create your lettuce boats. Add the ground turkey and the corn salsa. Add your preferred toppings and your preferred amount of yogurt sauce.

Helpful Tips:

  • Buying a squeeze bottle for the yogurt sauce makes it more fun and easy to decorate each taco
  • Squeezing a little lime juice on the chopped avocado will keep it from browning
  • If any members of the family don’t want the lettuce boats, this recipe still tastes great in taco shells or in a bowl

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Top Videos

Alcohol Safety ahead of Gasparilla

Thumbnail for the video titled "Alcohol Safety ahead of Gasparilla"

Police: St. Pete man tried to carjack undercover detective

Thumbnail for the video titled "Police: St. Pete man tried to carjack undercover detective"

City limits E-scooter access ahead of Gasparilla

Thumbnail for the video titled "City limits E-scooter access ahead of Gasparilla"

Green Gasparilla

Thumbnail for the video titled "Green Gasparilla"

Friday Morning Forecast

Thumbnail for the video titled "Friday Morning Forecast"

Deputy shoots, kills man in St. Pete

Thumbnail for the video titled "Deputy shoots, kills man in St. Pete"

Once broken, now beautiful: furniture building class helps human trafficking victims heal

Thumbnail for the video titled "Once broken, now beautiful: furniture building class helps human trafficking victims heal"

Fire breaks out at Dunedin bike shop

Thumbnail for the video titled "Fire breaks out at Dunedin bike shop"
More Local News

Latest Videos

More Local News

Trending Stories

get the app

News App

Get the iOS app
Get the Android app from Google Play

Weather App

Get the iOS Weather app
Get the Android Weather app from Google Play

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss