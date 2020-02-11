Take a Bite: Flavor-filled Valentine’s Dinner Recipe

This Valentine’s Day, share your live and time together cooking up a delicious, flavorful, unexpected recipe. Chef and Registered Dietitian Pam Smith stops by the Bloom kitchen to teach us how to make Seared Chili Lime Aussie Lamb Chops.
Seared Chili Lime Aussie Lamb Chops with Sweet Potato Kale Hash and Cherry Chipotle Chutney
By Pam Smith, RDN
Servings: 4
1 (8-rib) frenched racks of Aussie lamb (1 1/2 lb.), trimmed of all but a thin layer of fat
2 tablespoons Chili Lime spice rub, or ¾ teaspoon Kosher salt and ½ teaspoon freshly ground black pepper
2 teaspoons extra virgin olive oil
Sweet Potato and Kale Hash, recipe follows
Cherry Chipotle Chutney, recipe follows
Method:
- Put oven rack in middle position and preheat oven to 350°F.
- Heat a dry 12-inch heavy skillet over high heat until hot, at least 2 minutes. Meanwhile, pat lamb dry and rub meat all over with Chili Lime spice rub or salt and pepper. Add oil to hot skillet, then brown rack, on all sides (not ends), about 2-4 minutes.
- Place skillet in oven and roast for 15 minutes, then cover lamb loosely with foil and roast until thermometer inserted diagonally into center of meat registers 120°F, 5 to 10 minutes more. Let stand, covered, 10 minutes. (Internal temperature will rise to 125°F to 130°F for medium-rare while lamb stands.)
- Cut rack into 4 double chops. Serve each double chop with Sweet Potato and Kale Hash and top with Cherry Chipotle Chutney.
Roasted Sweet Potato and Kale Hash
2 large sweet potatoes, peeled and cubed into 1-inch cubes
1 tablespoon extra virgin olive oil
½ red onion, chopped
1 red bell pepper, chopped
¼ cup green onions, sliced
½ cup Craisins®
2 cloves garlic, chopped
2 tablespoons Chili Lime spice rub or 2 teaspoons Creole seasoning
2 cups baby kale (or large kale leaves, shredded)
Method:
- Toss sweet potato cubes in 1 teaspoon olive oil and ½ tablespoon Chili Lime spice rub or 1 teaspoon Creole seasoning. Heat a heavy sheet pan in 400°F oven, and add sweet potatoes. Roast for 15 minutes or until tender and browned.
- Add remaining oil to a large skillet over medium-high heat. Add the red onions, bell peppers, and green onions, and sauté until tender and lightly golden, 5 to 6 minutes. Add Craisins, garlic, and remaining seasoning; sauté for 30 seconds to bloom flavor.
- Add roasted sweet potatoes and kale, sautéing until the kale is just wilted. Serve.
Cherry Chipotle Chutney
½ red onion, diced
2 cloves garlic, minced
¼ cup apple cider vinegar
½ cup apple juice
2 cups dried tart cherries
1 chipotle pepper + 1 teaspoon adobo sauce (from can of Chipotles in Adobo Sauce)
1 tablespoon Chile Lime spice rub or 1 teaspoon Creole seasoning
1 teaspoon pure vanilla extract
1 tablespoon parsley, chopped
Method:
- Spray a large nonstick skillet with nonstick spray. Add the diced onion and sauté, on a low to medium heat until caramelized and golden; add garlic and sauté another 30 seconds. Add in the vinegar, juice, cherries, chipotle pepper, adobe sauce, and Chile Lime spice rub or Creole seasoning. When the cherries begin to bloom, crush them with the back of a wooden spoon to help release their juices. Allow to cool slightly; add vanilla and parsley.