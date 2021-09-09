Tailgating Dessert Ideas

Dessert Diva, Danette Randall, joins Gayle Guyardo the host of the nationally syndicated health and wellness show Bloom with a sweet idea for your next tailgating party.

WHOLE WHEAT CARROT BREAD WITH MAPLE WALNUT GLAZE

2 cups whole wheat flour ( or all purpose)

1/4 tsp salt

1 tsp cinnamon

1/2 tsp allspice

1 tsp baking soda

1/2 cup unsalted butter (room temperature)

3/4 pure maple syrup

1/4 cup sour cream

2 eggs (room temp)

2 bananas peeled and mashed in bowl

2 cups shredded carrots ( approx. 3 carrots)

1 cup toasted walnuts ( place on baking pan in 350 oven for 5-8 minutes)

Preheat oven to 350

Spray a 9×5 inch loaf pan with nonstick spray ( or use butter)

Mix the flour, salt, cinnamon, allspice, and baking soda in a medium bowl. Set aside.

In large bowl, cream butter, maple syrup, and sour cream with hand mixer or large fork (or wooden spoon) Add in eggs, and combine well.

Add in the flour mixture, and stir until just combined, then stir in mashed bananas and carrots. Fold in 3/4 cup of the walnuts, reserving the remaining 1/4 cup for the glaze.

Pour batter into prepared pan. Bake for 50-55 minutes until center is set, and toothpick inserted comes out clean ( it can have a tad bit on it, it will cook a few minutes as it cools)

Let cool in pan. When bread has cooled off a bit, add the glaze over top. Top with extra walnuts if desired, and a sprinkle of cinnamon. if desired.. Slice and ENJOY!

GLAZE

!/4 cup powdered sugar

1 tbsl. Milk or almond milk

2 tbls. maple syrup

1/4 cup reserved toasted walnuts

Mix all together until smooth, add more milk if needed, or if you want thicker, use more powdered sugar.

NOTES- as always, start checking your dessert about 10 minutes before completion time, everyone’s oven bakes different. It may take 10 minutes more, it may take 10 minutes less. You can use pecans in this recipe or no nuts at all. Chocolate chips go well with the carrot/bananas combo. It tastes good without glaze if you prefer none. Warmed up with a little butter is delicious.

