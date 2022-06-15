A new study shows that 66% of working parents reported feeling “burned out,” with moms being the most likely culprits. Dr. Sasha Heinz is a parent herself and can offer expert insight into why moms are more likely to experience burnout, how to reduce burnout, and signs of parental burnout.



Developmental Psychologist, Dr. Sasha Heinz, Ph.D., MAPP joins Gayle Guyardo the host of the nationally syndicated health and wellness show Bloom with how parents, specifically moms, can recognize the signs of burnout and what they can do to reduce it.

