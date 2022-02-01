Synapse Summit 2022 | Enterprise Florida Featured on Bloom with Gayle Guyardo

Tampa Bay is the headquarters for Synapse Florida, and the annual Synapse Summit.

Thousands of attendees are expected for the Summit featuring more than 600 companies, and presenting over 300 speakers.

The Summit is designed to bring the innovation ecosystem all under one roof for 2 powerful days of innovation, expert insights, and networking.

Throughout the year, Synapse also hosts a series of challenges to Florida’s thinkers, doers, and disruptors to address today’s business problems in partnership with local corporations and nonprofits.

These challenges have not only proven to be a success for the sponsoring organizations, but it has created new businesses, jobs, and relationships among businesses across the Tampa Bay region.

Dr. Andy Hafer a tech industry veteran and innovation entrepreneur joins Gayle Guyardo the host of the nationally syndicated health and wellness show Bloom with what it mean to have a summit this big happening in Tampa Bay.

Bloom airs in 40 markets across the country, with a reach of approximately 36 million households, and in Puerto Rico, U.S. Virgin Islands and Madison, WI.

You can watch Bloom in the Tampa Bay Market weekdays at Noon on WTTA: Spectrum 1006; Frontier 514; DirecTV 38; Dish 38; Comcast 43, and look for Bloom early mornings on WFLA News Channel 8.