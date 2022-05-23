Jerry Craft and Kwame Alexander are out with a splashy, contemporary middle-grade graphic novel debut from cartoonist Johnnie Christmas that follows young Bree as she faces her fear of swimming head on, while at the same time confronting the longstanding barriers of systemic racism set within the public pool system.

Author Johnnie Christmas joins Gayle Guyardo the host of the nationally syndicated health and wellness show Bloom to share how how through friendship, courage, and heart—the wave of change can start with the smallest ripple.

