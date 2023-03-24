Sweet Southern Chic a unique contemporary apparel, accessories, and gift boutique located in South Tampa, was the backdrop for the latest installment of “Gayle’s gIRLfriends” in real life.

The chic boutique has a wide variety of clothes for women and young adults.

Shop owner Sayh Davis had fun with Gayle Guyardo the host of the global health and wellness show Bloom and her friends triple certified physician Dr. Lisa Koche and Certified Holistic Nutritionist JJ Virgin.

Davis watched as the women tried on clothes that pushed the envelope for fun, but encouraged all three to settle on items that were more age appropriate.

Davis works one-on-one with clients to help them find the perfect fit for occasions ranging from casual to formal.

“I find that shopping at a local boutique and getting help from a shop owner like Sayh helps me get out of the box and find more clothes to wear, I actually buy a lot of apparel here.”, said Guyardo.

Koche, Virgin and Guyardo all found clothing and jewelry to wear that day, and even though JJ encouraged Guyardo to buy the sexy pink dress, she ended up purchasing a trendy block dress she wore on the set of Bloom TV.

The popular boutique was celebrating its 7th Anniversary in business on the day the gang stopped by for a day of shopping.

