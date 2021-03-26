Sweet Buns: New One of A Kind Bakery

There is a new one-of-a-kind bakery in Tampa getting rave reviews from customers.

Sweet Buns Bakery is like something you’ve probably never seen before. The Asian bakery even hired top bakers from popular spots in major cities, and brought them to the Tampa Bay area to create something delicious just for you.

Bloom’s Gayle Guyardo and her family and gave Sweet Buns a try, and Guyardo says it was amazing. For more info or to order from Sweet Buns Call (813) 898-8080 or visit SweetBunsUSA.com