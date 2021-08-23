Sweat it out and detox your body

Our body activates “heat shock proteins.” Some of them are potent inflammation killers

We sweat a lot, which removes garbage from our body. Our liver, kidneys, and other organs detoxify our body, but sweating profusely helps them out.

In her ongoing series “Gayle On The Go” that airs weekdays on Bloom, host Gayle Guyardo caught up with trainer Michelle Cuffe, who sites a study in the Journal of American Medicine.

Bloom airs in 40 more markets across the country, with a reach of approximately 36 million households, and in Puerto Rico, U.S. Virgin Islands and Madison, WI.

You can watch Bloom in the Tampa Bay Market weekdays at Noon on WTTA: Spectrum 1006; Frontier 514; DirecTV 38; Dish 38; Comcast 43, and look for Bloom early mornings on WFLA News Channel 8.