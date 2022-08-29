Our lives are full of ups and downs, personal, family and community tragedies maybe even including the loss of a loved one. How do we use these opportunities to deepen and strengthen our #1 relationship instead of letting them take us out at the knees?



Matthew P. Hoffman , C.I.O (Chief Inspirational Officer) of Kickass Couples Nation joins Gayle Guyardo the host of the nationally syndicated health and wellness show Bloom with strategies to keep your relationship strong during a crisis.



Hoffman told Guyardo “tragedy and loss are a call to lean-in to our spouse and deepen our bonds, NOT close down and turn away.”

