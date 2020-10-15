‘Survivalists’ host Colin O’Brady helped families facing extreme experiences

Colin O’Brady, the host of BYUtv series, “Survivalists”, joins Gayle Guyardo and Bloom to talk about new series that take families into extreme test. He says the show can be an example to all of dealing with the stresses of the pandemic.
by: Gayle GuyardoPosted: / Updated:
Colin O’Brady, the host of BYUtv series, “Survivalists”, joins Gayle Guyardo and Bloom to talk about new series that take families into extreme test. He says the show can be an example to all of dealing with the stresses of the pandemic.