Katie Chin, Celebrity Chef & Ambassador for NPCF and National Pediatric Cancer Foundation Warrior Jake, join Gayle Guyardo the host of the nationally syndicated health and wellness show Bloom along with Pediatric Warrior Ellie to make a super creative back to school sandwich and snacks.



National Pediatric Cancer Foundation’s mission to fund critical research to help find less toxic, more targeted treatment options for the 43 children a day diagnosed with pediatric cancer.

Bloom airs in 40 markets across the country, with a reach of approximately 36 million households, and in Puerto Rico, U.S. Virgin Islands and Madison, WI.



You can watch Bloom in the Tampa Bay Market weekdays at Noon on WTTA: Spectrum 1006; Frontier 514; DirecTV 38; Dish 38; Comcast 43, and look for Bloom early mornings on WFLA News Channel 8.



