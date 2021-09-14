“Support A Troop” mobile care package app helps deployed troops never feel forgotten

Support A Troop was founded by Brandon Dutkiewicz, a former member of the United States Armed Forces. While overseas, Dutkiewicz recognized many issues that family, friends, and organizations were having with sending and receiving care packages.

An abundance of multiple items received in care packages were being unused and tossed away, due to an over shipment of the same items, and lack of information with what a troop needs.

Now, as a veteran, he has devoted himself to the start of this mission, bringing service to the ones who need it.

Support A Troop is a care package service, that is bridging the gap between troops and patriots, and let’s civilians boost the morale and lifestyle of troops overseas, ensuring that deployed troops never feel forgotten.

Dutkiewicz joins Gayle Guyardo the host of the nationally syndicated show Bloom to share how the app works from anywhere in the world.

