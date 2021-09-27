Supermodel turned Super Mogul Kathy Ireland Joins Bloom’s Children’s Health Special with Gayle Guyardo

World-renowned lifestyle entrepreneur and activist Kathy Ireland is partnering with the National Pediatric Foundation, a leading nonprofit to support critical pediatric cancer research.



Ireland joins Gayle Guyardo the host of the nationally syndicated health and wellness show Bloom for it’s Children’s Health Special, to discuss why she is so passionate about helping children fighting childhood cancer.





Only four percent of the billions of dollars annually spent on cancer research is directed towards treating childhood cancer, and fewer than 10 drugs have been developed for use in children with cancer since 1980, compared with the hundreds of drugs that have been created exclusively for adults.



Cancer remains the number one cause of death by disease among children, and this year, 43 kids each day are expected to be diagnosed.



NPCF, a Tampa-based nonprofit, funds research to eliminate childhood cancer with a focus on fast-tracking less toxic, more targeted treatments by partnering with 24 leading hospitals nationwide.

