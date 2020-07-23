Superfoods For a Super Summer!

Chef and Registered Dietitian Pam Smith, RDN shares a recipe for Green Tea Salmon with Bloom guest host Gayle Guyardo.
Green Tea Salmon with Superfood Veggie Stir
By Pam Smith, RDN
www.kvaroyarctic.com/blog www.psflavor.com
Serves Four
Four 6-ounce skinless fillets of Kvarøy Arctic Salmon (thin, bias cut)
2 cups cooked brown rice
Marinade:
1/3 cup reduced-sodium soy sauce
1/3 cup sherry or rice vinegar
1-2 tablespoons honey
1 tablespoon Citrus Spice seasoning, or lime zest
1/4 cup lime juice
½ tablespoon Matcha green tea powder
2 teaspoons smoked paprika
Superfood Veggie Stir:
1 tablespoon grapeseed or olive oil
1/3 cup yellow peppers, julienne cut
1/3 cup red peppers, julienne cut
1/3 cup red onions, thinly sliced
6 shiitake mushroom caps, sliced
1 tablespoon fresh ginger, minced
1 tablespoon fresh garlic, minced
¾ cup edamame beans
1 cup jicama, julienne cut
2 whole heads of baby bok choy, quartered and blanched
¼ cup chicken stock
Garnish:
Matcha Tea Salt (1 tablespoon kosher salt and ½ teaspoon matcha green tea powder)
Toasted sesame seeds
Cilantro leaves
Sriracha
Method:
- Place the salmon pieces in a glass dish.
- Make the marinade by mixing together the soy sauce, sherry vinegar, honey, Citrus Spice or lime zest, lime juice, and matcha. Add the marinade to salmon, coat salmon well, and sprinkle salmon pieces with the smoked paprika. Cover and marinate 1 hour.
- Set the oven to broil on high heat with the oven rack closest to the heating element (about 4 inches). Line a sheet pan with foil.
- Take salmon out of the marinade, blotting the bottom side of the salmon only, on a paper towel, then place salmon on sheet pan. Spoon a bit more marinade onto top of salmon, and place under the broiler for 4-5 minutes to cook and caramelize the top of the salmon till golden brown and delicious.
- Bring a stovetop wok or large saute pan to medium high heat, and when hot, add olive oil. Add peppers, onions, and shiitakes and cook for 2-3 minutes, and then add ginger and garlic, sautéing quickly. Add the edamame and jicama, and baby bok choy, along with stock. Add a couple tablespoons of the reserved fish marinade, tossing to coat, letting the marinade cook and reduce slightly.
- To serve, divide rice into 4 large bowls; spoon veggies over rice. Top with salmon. Sprinkle the salmon with the Matcha Tea Salt and sesame seeds.
- Garnish with cilantro leaves and dots of Sriracha, if desired.