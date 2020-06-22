Super Foods for A Super Summer!

Chef and Registered Dietitian Pam Smith shares a healthy Salmon recipe with Bloom guest host Mari White.

RECIPE

Salmon Superfood Chopped Salad

By Pam Smith, RDN

www.pamsmith.com

www.kvaroyarctic.com

Serves 4-6

1 ½ lbs. Kvarøy Arctic salmon

2 teaspoons Creole seasoning

4 ears yellow corn, husks and silks removed

1 cup pearl (Israeli) couscous, toasted

1 pint blueberries, rinsed and drained

2 cups fresh spinach, chiffonade

¼ cup minced fresh herbs (cilantro, chives, parsley, and/or mint)

1/3 cup extra virgin olive oil

¼ cup sherry or apple cider vinegar

1 tablespoon P.S. Flavor!™ Citrus Spice (or lemon, lime and ginger zest, to taste)

1 avocado, pitted, peeled, and diced

¼ cup toasted pumpkin seeds

½ cup crumbled feta cheese

Lemon wedges and cilantro microgreens or sprigs, for garnish

Method: