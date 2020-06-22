Super Foods for A Super Summer!

Chef and Registered Dietitian Pam Smith shares a healthy Salmon recipe with Bloom guest host Mari White.
RECIPE
Salmon Superfood Chopped Salad
By Pam Smith, RDN
www.kvaroyarctic.com
Serves 4-6
1 ½ lbs. Kvarøy Arctic salmon
2 teaspoons Creole seasoning
4 ears yellow corn, husks and silks removed
1 cup pearl (Israeli) couscous, toasted
1 pint blueberries, rinsed and drained
2 cups fresh spinach, chiffonade
¼ cup minced fresh herbs (cilantro, chives, parsley, and/or mint)
1/3 cup extra virgin olive oil
¼ cup sherry or apple cider vinegar
1 tablespoon P.S. Flavor!™ Citrus Spice (or lemon, lime and ginger zest, to taste)
1 avocado, pitted, peeled, and diced
¼ cup toasted pumpkin seeds
½ cup crumbled feta cheese
Lemon wedges and cilantro microgreens or sprigs, for garnish
Method:
- Cut salmon into 4-6 filets; pat dry and set aside.
- Meanwhile, using a sharp chef’s knife, cut straight down the corn between the kernels and cob to remove the kernels, rotating the ear after each cut. Transfer the kernels to a large colander with a base and set in sink.
- In a medium pan, combine 2 quarts water and 1 tablespoon salt and bring to a boil over high heat. Add the toasted couscous, adjust the heat to a simmer, and cook for 8 to 10 minutes until tender.
- Remove the pot from the heat and pour the couscous over the corn, allowing the hot water to drain through the kernels. Drain well and let cool to room temperature.
- To assemble the salad, combine the couscous and corn, blueberries, baby spinach, herbs, olive oil and vinegar, and seasonings. Taste and adjust seasonings, if needed.
- When ready to serve, rub salmon with Creole seasoning, or salt and pepper to taste. Heat a nonstick pan to very high heat, add 1 teaspoon olive oil, swirl pan to heat oil, and then add salmon fillets to pan. Sear on both sides; place pan in a 375º F oven till done.
- Toss couscous salad with avocado, pumpkin seeds, and feta. Mound onto a serving plate, and top with seared salmon. Garnish with lemon wedges and cilantro microgreens or sprigs.