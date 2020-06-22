Super Foods for A Super Summer!

Bloom
Posted: / Updated:

Chef and Registered Dietitian Pam Smith shares a healthy Salmon recipe with Bloom guest host Mari White.

RECIPE

Salmon Superfood Chopped Salad

By Pam Smith, RDN

www.pamsmith.com

www.kvaroyarctic.com

Serves 4-6

1 ½ lbs. Kvarøy Arctic salmon

2 teaspoons Creole seasoning

4 ears yellow corn, husks and silks removed

1 cup pearl (Israeli) couscous, toasted

1 pint blueberries, rinsed and drained

2 cups fresh spinach, chiffonade

¼ cup minced fresh herbs (cilantro, chives, parsley, and/or mint)

1/3 cup extra virgin olive oil

¼ cup sherry or apple cider vinegar

1 tablespoon P.S. Flavor!™ Citrus Spice (or lemon, lime and ginger zest, to taste)

1 avocado, pitted, peeled, and diced

¼ cup toasted pumpkin seeds

½ cup crumbled feta cheese

Lemon wedges and cilantro microgreens or sprigs, for garnish

Method:

  1. Cut salmon into 4-6 filets; pat dry and set aside.
  2. Meanwhile, using a sharp chef’s knife, cut straight down the corn between the kernels and cob to remove the kernels, rotating the ear after each cut. Transfer the kernels to a large colander with a base and set in sink.
  3. In a medium pan, combine 2 quarts water and 1 tablespoon salt and bring to a boil over high heat.  Add the toasted couscous, adjust the heat to a simmer, and cook for 8 to 10 minutes until tender.
  4. Remove the pot from the heat and pour the couscous over the corn, allowing the hot water to drain through the kernels. Drain well and let cool to room temperature.
  5. To assemble the salad, combine the couscous and corn, blueberries, baby spinach, herbs, olive oil and vinegar, and seasonings. Taste and adjust seasonings, if needed.
  6. When ready to serve, rub salmon with Creole seasoning, or salt and pepper to taste. Heat a nonstick pan to very high heat, add 1 teaspoon olive oil, swirl pan to heat oil, and then add salmon fillets to pan. Sear on both sides; place pan in a 375º F oven till done.
  7. Toss couscous salad with avocado, pumpkin seeds, and feta. Mound onto a serving plate, and top with seared salmon. Garnish with lemon wedges and cilantro microgreens or sprigs.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories

get the app

News App

Get the iOS app
Get the Android app from Google Play

Weather App

Get the iOS Weather app
Get the Android Weather app from Google Play

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss