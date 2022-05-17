Summertime is almost here, and for many children there is a lot of excitement building as those months approach.



Sadly that feeling is dampened by uncertainty as many children throughout Tampa Bay and beyond will no longer have access to the breakfast and lunch they have counted on at school.



Feeding Tampa Bay is launching a new initiative called Feed Summer Memories.



The president and CEO Thomas Mantz joins Gayle Guyardo the host of the nationally syndicated health and wellness show Bloom with how we can all ban together to help.



Mantz told Guyardo “inflation is top of mind for many”, and Feeding Tampa Bay is once again seeing a surge in those who are food insecure.





The idea of the campaign is to remind people that while food brings so many of us together during summer and throughout the year, one in four children will face the uncertainty of hunger this summer.



The hope is Tampa Bay will rally together to make sure, the weight of worry, which no child or family should have to bear, will not cloud this meaningful time.



