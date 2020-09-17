Summer Veggie Pasta

Recipe developer and food blogger Gina Ferwerda shares a delicious recipe for Vegetable Pasta.

Summer Veggie Pasta by Gina Ferwerda

2 tbsp olive oil

2 small zucchini trimmed & cut into 1/4 pieces

2 gloves garlic, minced

1 pound angel hair pasta

1 lb fresh green beans, trimmed

1/2 c butter

1/2 tsp salt

1/4 tsp freshly ground pepper

1/4 tsp granulated garlic

1/2 c shredded parmesan cheese

2 sm yellow summer squash, trimmed & cut into 1/4 pieces

1 c cherry tomatoes, halved

1 (8oz) container mini mozzarella balls, bocconcini

Juice of 1 lemon

Fresh summer herbs, for garnish

Bring a large pot of salted water to boil.

In large skillet, add oil and heat over medium heat. When skillet hot, add zucchini and minced garlic. Cook 4-5 minutes and set aside.

When water is boiling, add pasta and green beans, and cook for 4 minutes. Reserve 1 cup of pasta water, then drain the rest. Add pasta back to the pot, then add butter, granulated garlic and parmesan cheese. Stir together, adding reserve pasta water a little at a time until creamy. Fold in squash, tomatoes, mozzarella balls and reserved zucchini, then squeeze lemon juice over the entire dish. Serve with fresh summer herbs.

