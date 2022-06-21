Coach Paula Grooms, LMSW a Dating & Relationship Coach and the author of Why Won’t He Commit? How a Man Decides to Make You “The One” joins Gayle Guyardo with summer strategies for meeting Mr. Right.



In her book Coach Paula Grooms’ entertaining book provides an enlightening and easy way to relate to how men view women, experience them, commit and make their life-long bonds.



Coach Grooms say Why Won’t He Commit? will entertain, guide and allow you to:



Know why love is not enough for a man to decide to commit.



Relate to how men actually love and commit via an experience you have had yourself.



Learn the one thing you must do to inspire a man’s love and devotion for the long-term.

Test your relationship to know if your man is ready and able to commit to you, or not.



Understand why time is not a factor in a man committing, no matter his love for you.

Bloom airs in 40 markets across the country, with a reach of approximately 36 million households, and in Puerto Rico, U.S. Virgin Islands and Madison, WI.



You can watch Bloom in the Tampa Bay Market weekdays at Noon on WTTA: Spectrum 1006; Frontier 514; DirecTV 38; Dish 38; Comcast 43, and look for Bloom early mornings on WFLA News Channel 8.