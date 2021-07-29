Summer Stealth Health

Food bloggers and academics have posted a vast ocean of evidence supporting the health benefits of eating vegetables, specifically in the realm of greens. However, for some of us, eating greens doesn’t sound too fun or appetizing.

Joining Gayle Guyardo on Bloom to show us how eating super greens can actually be fun and easy for everyone in the family is registered dietitian and nutritionist, Meridan Zerner.

Bloom airs in 40 more markets across the country, with a reach of approximately 36 million households, and in Puerto Rico, U.S. Virgin Islands and Madison, WI.

You can watch Bloom in the Tampa Bay Market weekdays at Noon on WTTA: Spectrum 1006; Frontier 514; DirecTV 38; Dish 38; Comcast 43, and look for Bloom early mornings on WFLA News Channel 8.