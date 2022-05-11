It’s really important to pay attention to summer safety tips for pets.

As things heat up during the summer months, your dog’s health can take a turn for the worse if you’re not careful.

Hot weather can result in dehydration, heat exhaustion, heat stroke, and other problems that can be disastrous for your pet.

Christine McLarty from the Humane Society of Tampa Bay joins Gayle Guyardo the host of the nationally syndicated health and wellness show Bloom with important information to keeps your pets safe.

