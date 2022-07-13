When temperatures rise, so do the risks for health emergencies like swimming accidents or cardiac arrest.

Summer safety should include learning First Aid techniques and CPR/AED skills that can save or sustain a life until EMTs arrive.

You never know when someone may need your help to save their life.

Kathy MacDonald an Instructor and Trainer with the American Red Cross joins Gayle Guyardo the host of the nationally syndicated health and wellness show Bloom with summer safety tips.

1.Florida has some unique challenges: excessive heat & sun, lightning strikes, and abundant opportunities to be in or around water. How can we be ready for what might happen?

2.How can I remember all the first aid steps for all the different possibilities?

3.What does it take to do CPR? Can I do it?

4.What about life-threatening bleeding? Does Red Cross offer training for that?

