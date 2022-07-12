Summer hair, don’t care? That may be the case, but most people want to still look their best.

With pool chemicals, heat and humidity, and more to contend with, it leaves many people wondering how to keep their hair looking great all summer long.

The good news is there are a few hairstyles that are easy to care for in the summer and will keep you looking your best.

Tiffany Scott, the owner of Tiffany Scott Salon and Tiffany Scott Extensions joined Gayle Guyardo the host of the nationally syndicated health and wellness show Bloom and her guest co-host Former NFL Superstar and Tampa Bay Buccaneer Martín Gramática who now the Vice President of Business Development for Lifeguard Imaging for Bloom’s Summer Health Special, with the hottest hair care hacks.

Whether in the bikini, cruising with the top down, or sitting around the bonfire, Scott shares all you need.

From the day to dinner, from the pool to the party, you will be ready to go in no time.

