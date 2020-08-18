NASM Fitness Nutritionist Kim Abbage-Hart shares a recipe for a summer family meal.

Summer Family Meal

1 lb jumbo shrimp, peeled & deveined

1/2 cup red onion

1/2 cup red bell pepper

1/2 cup green squash

1/2 cup yellow squash

1tsp chili powder

1tsp cumin

1tsp black pepper

1tsp salt

2tbsp olive oil

1/2 tsp cilantro (optional for topping)

1/4 lime wedge squeezed (optional for topping)

Bring a non-stick skillet to medium high heat and pour the 2tbsp olive oil in the pan. Once heated, add all of your chopped veggies and saute until soft. About 2 – 3 mins.

Once vegetables are soft, add your shrimp to the pan and season both shrimp and vegetables with your spices. Continue cooking until your shrimp is cooked through and is firm and pink. This should take about 3 – 4 minutes.

Once your shrimp is cooked through, remove the pan from the heat and serve. You can top with 1/2 tsp of chopped cilantro and squeeze of lime wedge.