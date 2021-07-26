Sugar Addiction

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) -- American singer and songwriter Pink has thrown her support behind a European women's handball team and is offering to pay the fines they were punished with for not playing in bikini bottoms at a recent championship game.

The Norwegian women's beach handball team was fined last week for refusing to play in bikini bottoms during a European championship game. Instead, the team wore elastic shorts to protest the regulation bikini bottoms.