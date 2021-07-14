Study Finds Majority of Infants Lack Key Gut Bacteria

B. infantis plays a critical role in infant health and development and provides the most beneficial impact on infant gut health. However, researchers have found that 90% of infants are missing this key bacteria. Joining Danny New on Bloom is Dr. Sabine Hazan, Founder & CEO of ProgenaBiome and Author of “Let’s Talk Sh!t”, to tell us more.

Bloom is part of Nexstar and airs in the Tampa-St. Petersburg market on both WTTA and WFLA TV stations plus our syndication has expanded beyond the Tampa/St. Petersburg market and streaming service FLIXX.net and TV stations in Puerto Rico, U.S. Virgin Islands and Madison, WI.

We are now being carried by YouToo America and airing in over 40 more markets with a reach of approximately 36 million households.