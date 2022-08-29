Young adults started their fall semester of college, and many of them are reporting depression. Chief Medical Officer at The Jed Foundation, Dr. Laura Erickson–Schroth, joins Gayle Guyardo, the host of the nationally syndicated health and wellness show, Bloom, with three ways we can support students and their mental health.

Bloom airs in 40 markets across the country, with a reach of approximately 36 million households, and in Puerto Rico, U.S. Virgin Islands and Madison, WI.

You can watch Bloom in the Tampa Bay Market weekdays at 2pm on WFLA News Channel 8.