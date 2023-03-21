Volunteering is a big piece of the college application process. Two Tampa Bay High School Seniors from Jesuit High – Nicholas Gagliardo and Zach Marquis, named Student Visionaries of the Year, join Maggie Rodriguez Guest Host of the nationally syndicated health and wellness show Bloom along with Campaign and Development Manager Mackenzie Stovall of the Leukemia & Lymphoma Society to share their incredible fundraising efforts – raising more than $143K for the charity.

You can watch Bloom in the Tampa Bay Market weekdays at 2pm on WFLA News Channel 8.

Bloom is now part of DBTV Network Seen In Over 300 Million Households worldwide, including Roku TV, and Amazon Fire.

Bloom also airs in 40 markets across the country, with a reach of approximately 36 million households, and in Puerto Rico, U.S. Virgin Islands and Madison, WI.