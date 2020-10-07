Stubborn Belly Fat

Almost everyone has problem areas of fat that don’t respond to dieting or exercise. CoolSculpting offers a painless way to reduce and remove unwanted fat with no pain, surgery or downtime.

Dr. Hermann and her staff have implemented rigorous safety procedures for procedures and Covid 19 to insure safety for patients and her team, while providing state of the art aesthetic treatments.

Visit doctorhermann.com

Call today and mention keyword BLOOM to receive a free consultation and 25% discount on your CoolSculpting treatment.

St Petersburg location: 727-278-3992 Tampa location: 813-902-9559

(offer may not be combined with any other promotion, offer expires October 31, 2020)