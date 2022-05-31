The ability of each spouse to be able to accept influence from the other-meaning for them to value their spouse’s input as highly as they value their own opinions- is one of the largest indicators of the strength and longevity of a relationship.



You can, and should, learn how to better accept influence from your partner.



Matthew P Hoffman , the C.I.O (Chief Inspiration Officer) of Kickass Couples Nation joins Gayle Guyardo the host of the nationally syndicated health and wellness show Bloom with a ‘pointing & perspective’ exercise that can help demonstrate the importance of perspective and validating your spouses’ thoughts, feelings, ideas and perspectives.

Bloom airs in 40 markets across the country, with a reach of approximately 36 million households, and in Puerto Rico, U.S. Virgin Islands and Madison, WI.



You can watch Bloom in the Tampa Bay Market weekdays at Noon on WTTA: Spectrum 1006; Frontier 514; DirecTV 38; Dish 38; Comcast 43, and look for Bloom early mornings on WFLA News Channel 8.

