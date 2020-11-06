Stroke rates surge amoung young adults

Bloom

by:

Posted: / Updated:

According to the American Heart Association, stroke rates and hospitalizations have increased 40% among younger adults over the years.

American Heart Association Ambassador Claire Villalobos joins Gayle Guyardo on Bloom with her personal story.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories

get the app

News App

Get the iOS app
Get the Android app from Google Play

Weather App

Get the iOS Weather app
Get the Android Weather app from Google Play

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss