STRIVE Program Helps Veterans Become Entrepreneur

The STRIVE program is an entrepreneurship training program offered through Syracuse University’s Institute for Veterans and Military Families (IVMF), in partnership with Hillsborough Community College.

Brandon Dutkiewicz the founder of the Support A Troop app joins Gayle Guyardo on the nationally syndicated health & wellness show Bloom about how STRIVE helped him launch his app.

Support A Troop is a care package service, that is bridging the gap between troops and patriots, and let’s civilians boost the morale and lifestyle of troops overseas, ensuring that deployed troops never feel forgotten.

Bloom airs in 40 more markets across the country, with a reach of approximately 36 million households, and in Puerto Rico, U.S. Virgin Islands and Madison, WI.

You can watch Bloom in the Tampa Bay Market weekdays at Noon on WTTA: Spectrum 1006; Frontier 514; DirecTV 38; Dish 38; Comcast 43, and look for Bloom early mornings on WFLA News Channel 8.