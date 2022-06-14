Iliana Stoilova, co-founder of X-Force Body in South Tampa joined Gayle Guyardo the host of the nationally syndicated health and wellness show Bloom and her special guest co-host Frank Coto for Bloom’s Men’s Health Special to share how weight lifting can help both men and women shred pounds.

Stoilova shared how Frank himself lost massive amounts of weight and transformed his body in just three months.

Bloom airs in 40 markets across the country, with a reach of approximately 36 million households, and in Puerto Rico, U.S. Virgin Islands and Madison, WI.

You can watch Bloom in the Tampa Bay Market weekdays at Noon on WTTA: Spectrum 1006; Frontier 514; DirecTV 38; Dish 38; Comcast 43, and look for Bloom early mornings on WFLA News Channel 8.