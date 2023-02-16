Personal trainer Micah Morgan of MMFitness joined Gayle Guyardo the host of the global health and wellness show Bloom alongside husband and wife Kendall and Lane Strahan to share how the “Strength of Seduction: The Modern Couple’s Guide to Building Intimacy through Fitness” workout works.

The fitness routine went viral and is said to use scientifically proven moves to help couple with intimacy.

You can watch Bloom in the Tampa Bay Market weekdays at 2pm on WFLA News Channel 8.



