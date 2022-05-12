As Floridians salute the state’s more than 185,000 registered nurses during National Nurses Week, May 6-12, several of the state’s nurses with HCA Florida Healthcare are being hailed for making nursing their life’s work while going above and beyond the call in ways never imagined. Across the state from Jacksonville to Tampa, our nurses take “Caring Like Family” to heart with patients, pets and their own family. Nurses Week is a special moment for us to celebrate our Florida nursing colleagues a little bit more.



Yolanda Castillo Baron is one of those stand out nurses.



Yolanda Castillo-Baron, RN, is an oncology nurse at HCA Florida North Florida Hospital in Gainesville, learned a cancer patient had to leave her dog alone while she received treatment.



Castillo-Baron made a special promise to provide faithful and forever care to the patient’s beloved canine companion, Boogie.



“It was very difficult to leave him behind when she needed to go to the hospital for care,” explains Castillo-Baron. “I offered to take care of him so she could focus on her treatment.”



When the ailing patient was later advised to consider hospice care, she understandably didn’t want to leave Boogie alone.



“I let her know I would take care of Boogie, and the following day, the patient told the medical team she was ready to transition to hospice,” Castillo-Baron added.



Thanks to Castillo-Baron, Boogie was by his owner’s side, providing comfort in her final days. Shortly after, the patient passed away.



Today Boogie is a big part of Castillo-Baron’s family, the center of attention who enjoys long walks and lots of treats.



The importance of learning good communication skills – even when you are a kid!



There’s a public speaking program in Tampa called Rock The Talk that teaches kids not to be afraid to share their passion and how to let their voice be heard.



After taking the course 11-year old St. Petersburg student, Livie Bond, is now going to Nationals for the Optimist Oratorical Competition in St. Louis, Missouri this summer.



Livie joins Gayle Guyardo the host of the nationally syndicated health and wellness show Bloom with the importance of learning good communication skills, even when you are a kid!

Bloom airs in 40 markets across the country, with a reach of approximately 36 million households, and in Puerto Rico, U.S. Virgin Islands and Madison, WI.



You can watch Bloom in the Tampa Bay Market weekdays at Noon on WTTA: Spectrum 1006; Frontier 514; DirecTV 38; Dish 38; Comcast 43, and look for Bloom early mornings on WFLA News Channel 8.





