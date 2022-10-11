Dr. Nita Landry, the author of “Dr. Nita’s Crash Course for Women: Better Sex, Better Health, Better You”, joined Gayle Guyardo the host of the nationally syndicated health and wellness show Bloom about the dramatic rise in STI’s.

Here are some of the questions Dr. Landry addressed on the show:

When it comes to the number of STDs, what are some increases and trends we need to be aware of?

Countries with good STI surveillance such as the United States and Canada have reported an increase in at least 3 STIs: syphilis, gonorrhea and Chlamydia. Additionally, syphilis among newborns (which happens when syphilis is passed from mom to baby during pregnancy) has increased. On top of that, Since 1 January 2022, cases of monkeypox have increased exponentially in countries that are not endemic of the disease, with most reported cases being due to sexual contact. And… antimicrobial resistance to Neisseria gonorrhea and Mycoplasma genitalium are increasing and concerns about how those infections will be treated in the future is of concern.

2. Is it possible to have one of these STIs and not know?

Absolutely. For example, most people with Chlamydia never experience symptoms. It’s also possible to notice symptoms with other STIs, such as gonorrhea or syphilis, and not notice symptoms. But even if you don’t have symptoms the infection can still cause long-term health complications. For instance, untreated Chlamydia or gonorrhea can lead to infertility, even if you don’t notice symptoms. The only way to know for sure that you don’t have a sexually transmitted infection is to get tested.

3. Which age group is most impacted?

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) estimates that approximately 20 million new STIs occur every year in the United States, and about half of those occur among young people aged 15-24. That’s why it’s important for parents to have “the talk” with their kids. However, this topic isn’t just important for teens and young adults. When you do the math that still leaves millions of STIs to go around. That means people of all ages need to practice safe sex. In fact, STD rates in seniors have been climbing across the country

for the past seven years. Therefore, this conversation is for everyone from teenagers to middle aged people on the dating scene to grandmas and grandpas living in assisted living facilities and nursing homes.

4. Why is this happening?

A lot of people are uncomfortable having conversations about sexual health. Additionally, factors such as lack of access to regular medical care, discrimination, and stigma stand in the way of quality sexual health care for everyone who needs it.

