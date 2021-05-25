Step One Foods’ Healthy Hearts for Heroes Project

Cardiologist and Founder of Step One Foods, Dr. Elizabeth Klodas joins Gayle Guyardo to talk about a program for firefighters who are at great risk for heart disease and heart attacks.

Step One Foods two-per-day program is a fit for firefighters who have demanding and unpredictable work schedules. And it turns out firefighters really like the the foods, especially the pancakes and chocolate bars.

The program played out in Minnesota and the hope is to roll it out nationally.

