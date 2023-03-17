Rachel Radawec with Tampa Downtown Partnership joined Gayle Guyardo, the host of the global health and wellness show, Bloom, to share more about free fitness classes happening every week in Curtis Hixon Waterfront Park.

Stephanie Metzger of The Lab Dance Project leads the popular dance classes and showed the Bloom team a a few moves.

Here is a list of classes from the Tampa Downtown Partnership website:

HIIT in the Park – Monday, 6pm:

HITT in the Park, a STRONGNATION fitness class, is a high-intensity group workout that combines body weight, muscle conditioning, cardio, and plyometric movements all synced to music for a great sweat and a great time for all ages and fitness levels.

Zumba in the Park – Tuesday, 6pm:

Join us for Zumba in the Park with Meagan Floco every Tuesday, from 6 – 7PM! This Latin-inspired dance and a cardio workout will be held in Curtis Hixon Park near the fountains.

Dance in the Park – Wednesday, 6pm:

A down and dirty, booty shakin’ dance fitness workout. Each class incorporates fun, funky, easy to follow repetitive choreographed moves. This format combines cardiovascular exercise, agility and memory retention. No dance experience needed.

Pilates in the Park – Thursday, 6pm:

Rev up your weekend with Pilates in the Park every Thursday 6-7pm, hosted by your Downtown Tampa BODYBAR Pilates studio. Just bring your own mat and be ready for a fun and energizing core-focused workout!

Yoga in the Park – Sunday, 5pm:

Join us for Yoga in the Park every Sunday from 5-6 pm, instructed by Colleen McHenry of Yoga Loft. This class is located in Curtis Hixon Park, welcomes all yogis, beginner or advanced, and focuses on kindness and overall wellness of the body and mind.

