Stay Motivated By Doing What You Love

BROOKSVILLE, Fla. (WFLA) -- Deputies in Hernando County are searching for the owner of a dog that was found with a zip-tie so tight around its neck that it caused its head to swell up.

The Animal Enforcement Unit with the Hernando County Sheriff's Office said the dog was found roaming the Blair Avenue area of Brooksville on Saturday. Deputies said the dog had a large zip-tie around its neck, which caused his head to "swell considerably."