Starz Drama Heels Featured on Bloom with Gayle Guyardo

Two brothers and rivals, one a villain, or “heel,” in the ring; the other a hero, or “face,” war over their late father’s wrestling promotion, vying for national attention in small-town Georgia.

Stars Stephen Amell and Alexander Ludwig join Gayle Guyardo on Bloom to talk about the new series airing on Starz Sunday August 15th.

