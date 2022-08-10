It’s the “Year of the Wedding” as people are celebrating and going to events again. Celebrity Makeup Artist at Manna Kadar Beauty, Lynn Simpson, joins Gayle Guyardo on the nationally syndicated health and wellness show, Bloom, with how to have a stand out wedding look.

