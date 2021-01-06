St. Petersburg’s Mother Kombucha rolls out new healthy drink

Food trends for 2021 has health experts looking at what can boost our immune system in the wake of what has been a rough year for many because of the Covid-19 pandemic.

Kombucha is on that list, becoming popular worldwide, because of it’s tremendous health benefits.

On BLOOM we like to ‘lift up local’ and that leads us to a Mother Kombucha based in St. Petersburg, that is celebrating 6 years brewing up Kombucha, and is now rolling out a new health based drink nationwide.

Gayle Guyardo features the St. Pete company on Lift Up Local on Bloom.