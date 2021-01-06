LIVE NOW /
St. Petersburg’s Mother Kombucha rolls out new healthy drink

Food trends for 2021 has health experts looking at what can boost our immune system in the wake of what has been a rough year for many because of the Covid-19 pandemic.

Kombucha is on that list, becoming popular worldwide, because of it’s tremendous health benefits.

On BLOOM we like to ‘lift up local’ and that leads us to a  Mother Kombucha based in St. Petersburg, that is celebrating 6 years brewing up Kombucha, and is now rolling out a new health based drink nationwide.

Gayle Guyardo features the St. Pete company on Lift Up Local on Bloom.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

