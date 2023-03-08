Susan Ajoc the Community Services Director for the City of St. Petersburg joined Gayle Guyardo the host of the global health and wellness show Bloom to share how St. Pete PAWS is working to make the City of St. Petersburg even more pet friendly.

Ajoc explained the purpose of PAWS is to enhance and expand St. Petersburg’s ability to build a framework of pet-friendly and pet-centric businesses and organizations, creating connections and partnerships throughout the city.

You can watch Bloom in the Tampa Bay Market weekdays at 2pm on WFLA News Channel 8.



Bloom is now part of DBTV Network Seen In Over 300 Million Households worldwide, including Roku TV, and Amazon Fire.



Bloom also airs in 40 markets across the country, with a reach of approximately 36 million households, and in Puerto Rico, U.S. Virgin Islands and Madison, WI.



