Food Photographer Melissa Santell who is the author of “Hi, I’m Hungry” cookbook joins Farron Hipp the guest host of the nationally syndicated health and wellness show Bloom to share a recipe for her St. Patrick’s Day Green Graze Board – perfect for entertaining on the holiday.

Green Graze Board

Recipe by Melissa Santell

Graze, but make it green.

My love letter to St. Patrick’s Day is a faux charcuterie board filled with delicious cheeses, green fruits and veggies, and oreo gold coins.

Here’s what you’ll need:

Ingredients

Sage Derby Cheese, sliced

Herbed goat cheese log, sliced

Triple cream brie round

3 kiwis, halved into zigzag shape

1 bunch of green grapes

½ cup Cerignola olives

Handful of yogurt covered pretzels

2 green apples, sliced in ¼ inch slices

1 cucumber, sliced thin

¼ cup Marcona almonds

2 tablespoons green pepper jelly

10 Oreo cookies

Edible gold color mist or glitter

Edible white flowers, optional

Directions

Place brie in the freezer for 10-15 minutes to harden slightly. Then use a sharp knife to cut one ½ inch thick slice off the top of the cheese round. Use a shamrock cookie cutter to press the shape into the slice. Spread green pepper jelly across the bottom half of the brie and return the top slice to its original position. For the cucumber, layer slices to create a rose shape in two small ramekins. Using your favorite round serving dish, arrange all of the remaining elements around the brie centerpiece. Finish by spraying oreos with edible gold dust and placing them where desired. Garnish with edible flowers if available! Get lucky.

