Lewy body dementia, one of the most prevalent causes of dementia, but unlike Alzheimer’s disease, it is not well known

Lewy body dementia is a progressive disorder associated with dysfunction of the central nervous system.

Lewy Body can lead to several problems with body movement, thinking, mood, and behavior.

Dr. James Galvin, a professor of neurology at the University of Miami Miller School of Medicine joins Gayle Guyardo on Bloom to talk about the signs and symptoms.