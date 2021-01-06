LIVE NOW /
Sports greats host FREE “Future Life Skills Clinic” for kids on Facebook

One of Tampa’s most successful coaches is sharing his skills to help youth today make better decisions throughout their entire life.

Former Tampa Catholic and University of Tampa coach Pete Mulry joins Gayle Guyardo on BLOOM  to talk about celebrating 20 years of the Peter J. Mulry Foundation, and a free Future Life Skills clinic happening Saturday January 9th, 2021.

The free event will feature sports greats from across the country who will answer Facebook live questions from viewers.  Log on at 9 a.m. to the Peter J. Mulry Foundation page to join in on the free clinic.

