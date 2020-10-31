Spooky Workout after all that candy

Skip to content
WFLA
Tampa
63°
Toggle Menu
Open Navigation
Close Navigation
Search
Primary Menu
News
Local News
Traffic
Living Local
Viral News
Recalls
Florida
Border Report
National
Entertainment
Election
Politics
Washington D.C.
Eagle 8
51 Days of Terror podcast
Horoscopes
Florida lottery
Coronavirus
Something Good
Cate’s Corner
Top Stories
Original James Bond actor Sean Connery dies at 90
US shatters daily COVID record with nearly 100,000 new cases
Help children avoid Halloween anxiety
Video
Salt Life co-founder arrested after teen found dead in Florida hotel room
Tampa Hoy
Noticias
Tampa Hoy Live
Información Coronavirus
El Tiempo
Deportes
Entretenimiento
Nuestra comunidad
Mundo
Video
WFLA News Channel 8 Newscast
WTTA Great 38 Newscast
WFLA NOW
Live coverage
More live
WFLA / WTTA TV Schedule
Director’s Cut
Top Stories
MAX DEFENDER 8 FORECAST: Fall-like Halloween, mild Sunday
Video
Top Stories
Florida election: Will mail-in ballot signatures become the ‘hanging chads’ of 2020?
Video
Top Stories
Tampa Bay snowbird’s mail ballot disappears days before November election deadline
Video
Battling false information: Where to go for facts before Election Day
Video
Florida’s Ocoee Massacre: The deadliest election day in American history
Video
Prosecutors brush up on voting laws as Election Day approaches
Video
Weather
Max Defender 8 Forecast
Max Defender 8 App
Weather Alerts
Max Defender 8 Radar
8 Day Forecast
Webcams
Tracking the Tropics
Marine Forecast
Red Tide
Weather Break
Leigh Spann’s Run-Cast
8 On Your Side
Investigations
Better Call Behnken
Florida Unemployment
Top Stories
Florida election: Will mail-in ballot signatures become the ‘hanging chads’ of 2020?
Video
Top Stories
Tampa Bay snowbird’s mail ballot disappears days before November election deadline
Video
Top Stories
Crooks targeting grandparents, Pinellas Co. woman loses $19,000 in scheme
Video
Halloween safety: Finding sex offenders in your neighborhood
Video
COVID-19 death toll could be higher than Florida’s data shows, CDC says
Video
Florida vote by mail: Can you get two mail ballots for the same election?
Video
Sports
Japan 2020
Buccaneers
NFL Draft
Lightning
Rays
USF Bulls
Friday Night Blitz
SEC Football
The Big Game
Big Race – Daytona
Spring training 2020
8’s Elite Athletes
Masters Report
Top Stories
Friday Night Blitz: Largo Packers vs Lakewood Spartans
Video
Top Stories
Friday Night Blitz: Orlando Christian Prep Warriors vs Cambridge Christian Lancers
Video
Friday Night Blitz: Riverview Rams vs Palmetto Tigers
Video
Friday Night Blitz: Berkeley Prep Buccaneers vs Clearwater Central Catholic Marauders
Video
Friday Night Blitz: Blake Yellow Jackets vs Jefferson Dragons
Video
Community
Events Calendar
Gasparilla
Kindness Day
Teddy Bear Roundup
Health & Fitness Expo
Clear The Shelters
Heart Walk
Virtual Outdoors Expo & Boat Show
Hispanic Heritage Month
Veterans Voices
Black History Month
Womens History
Remarkable women 2020
Pass or Fail
Top Stories
US shatters daily COVID record with nearly 100,000 new cases
Top Stories
Tampa family wins ‘Today Show’ Halloween costume contest
Video
Here’s what holiday shoppers plan to buy to avoid returns during pandemic
Pandemic turns Tupperware into an ‘it brand’
Florida coronavirus: State reports over 4K new COVID-19 cases for 3rd day in a row
Video
Jobs
Find a Job
Post a Job
Station Info
Daytime
Bloom
Great 38
Contests
Contest Winners
Contact Us
Send It
Meet the Team
Mobile Apps
Email Alerts
Health Advisors
WFLA Experts
Work For Us
Station Tours
Advertise With Us
Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Search
Search
Search
Spooky Workout after all that candy
Bloom
by:
Gayle Guyardo
Posted:
Oct 31, 2020 / 07:57 AM EDT
/
Updated:
Oct 31, 2020 / 07:57 AM EDT
Five spooky workout tips to get you back in shape after too much candy.
no iframe support!
no iframe support!
Trending Stories
Salt Life co-founder arrested after teen found dead in Florida hotel room
Beach brawl brewing over umbrella use on Belleair Beach
Video
Sarasota couple says Home Depot tile installation project left house a ‘disaster’
Video
Original James Bond actor Sean Connery dies at 90
Tampa family wins ‘Today Show’ Halloween costume contest
Video
Crooks targeting grandparents, Pinellas Co. woman loses $19,000 in scheme
Video
Florida man finds $1 million lottery ticket while cleaning his house
Pasco County family hopes for ‘nightmare’ to end three years after near-deadly Halloween home invasion
Video
News App
Weather App
Don't Miss
Halloween forecast: Will we be able to see the rare ‘blue moon?’
Playing through! 10-feet alligator takes stroll across Florida golf course
Video
Who is Billy Mansfield? Serial killer linked to Spring Hill ‘house of horrors’
Video
Florida ghost stories: 8 most-haunted locations in Tampa Bay
Video
‘If we were torturing, I’d be in jail’: Owner of America’s scariest haunted house addresses criticism
Video
More Don't Miss