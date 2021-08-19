Avantika, and multiple Emmy® award-winning British comedian and actress, Meera Syal join Gayle Guyardo on Bloom about the new Disney Channel movie ‘Spin’.
Bloom airs in 40 more markets across the country, with a reach of approximately 36 million households, and in Puerto Rico, U.S. Virgin Islands and Madison, WI.
You can watch Bloom in the Tampa Bay Market weekdays at Noon on WTTA: Spectrum 1006; Frontier 514; DirecTV 38; Dish 38; Comcast 43, and look for Bloom early mornings on WFLA News Channel 8.
Spin Cast Says Disney Channel Movie transports you into the lives of this small Indian family
Avantika, and multiple Emmy® award-winning British comedian and actress, Meera Syal join Gayle Guyardo on Bloom about the new Disney Channel movie ‘Spin’.