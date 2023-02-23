Kiva Williams, The Fun Foodie Mama joined Gayle Guyardo the host of global health and wellness show Bloom with an amazing collard greens recipe.

Spicy Vegan Collards Recipe Ingredients:

32oz bag of collards

8oz vegetable broth

1 tablespoon of better than bouillon vegetable seasoning

1 can stewed tomatoes

1 jalapeño

1 medium white onion

2 tablespoons of black pepper, cumin & paprika

2 tablespoons of minced garlic Combine all ingredients in your Instant Pot.

Set on manual for 30 minutes.

Eat and enjoy with cornbread!