Kiva Williams, The Fun Foodie Mama joined Gayle Guyardo the host of global health and wellness show Bloom with an amazing collard greens recipe.
Spicy Vegan Collards Recipe Ingredients:
32oz bag of collards
8oz vegetable broth
1 tablespoon of better than bouillon vegetable seasoning
1 can stewed tomatoes
1 jalapeño
1 medium white onion
2 tablespoons of black pepper, cumin & paprika
2 tablespoons of minced garlic Combine all ingredients in your Instant Pot.
Set on manual for 30 minutes.
Eat and enjoy with cornbread!